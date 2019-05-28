  • Police actively looking for missing 14-year-old girl

    Updated:

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Crescent Township are actively looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

    According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Grace Oberath hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

    She was last seen wearing a black shirt that says 'nope' on it in, jean shorts and a red bandana either as a headband or on her wrist.

    She's about 5 feet 4 inches tall, hazel eyes and auburn hair, according to a Facebook post.

    Police told Channel 11 they pursuing leads on the case.

    If you see her, please contact police at 724-457-8100.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories