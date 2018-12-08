Grand jury clears officers in accidental shooting of homeowner

PITTSBURGH - A grand jury recommended no charges be filed against two Pittsburgh police officers who shot and killed a man while responding to a burglary at his home.
The report says a “perfect storm of tragic circumstances” resulted in the death of Christopher Thompkins last year when a man broke into his Larimer home.
Loud noise and gunfire contributed to the confusion, as did mistaken information given to the police by an elderly woman over the phone, the report said.
Shelley Bortz spoke with Thompkins’ widow about the findings for 11 at 11.
