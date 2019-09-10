  • Allegheny Co. woman rescued in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming

    Updated:
    MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - National Park Service rangers rescued a 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman who slipped on snow while climbing down the Middle Teton mountain in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming last weekend.

    Rescuers were call about 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Deidre DeSantis, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, who reported she was stranded on a ledge after falling about 30 feet (9.1 meters).

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    She had been climbing the Middle Teton with a friend but the two became separated.

    DeSantis was located early Sunday when rescuers in a helicopter spotted the light from her headlamp. A rescuer was lowered to join her about 8:15 a.m. Sunday but poor weather conditions prevented her from being taken out by helicopter until about 3 p.m.

    DeSantis was exhausted and cold but suffered only minor injuries.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories