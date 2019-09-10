Rescuers were call about 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Deidre DeSantis, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, who reported she was stranded on a ledge after falling about 30 feet (9.1 meters).
She had been climbing the Middle Teton with a friend but the two became separated.
DeSantis was located early Sunday when rescuers in a helicopter spotted the light from her headlamp. A rescuer was lowered to join her about 8:15 a.m. Sunday but poor weather conditions prevented her from being taken out by helicopter until about 3 p.m.
DeSantis was exhausted and cold but suffered only minor injuries.
