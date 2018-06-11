Grandmother concerned sinkhole could be dangerous for neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - A homeowner living along Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood is concerned a massive sinkhole is becoming too dangerous for her grandchildren.
A manhole in the middle of Comer Street is overflowing which is causing water to shoot out of the massive sinkhole in her yard.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Marlisa Goldsmith gives us a closer look at the damage and tells us what the city had to say.
She tells Channel 11 she’s reached out to the city multiple times within the year and they’ve come out to try to fix it but she claims they’re just putting band-aids on the problem.
So what's the permanent fix?
