Grandmother, dog brutally attacked by neighbor's dog

SOUTH PARK, Pa. - Several South Park residents are upset after a dog got loose, attacked a woman and killed her dog.
Some people living on Sangate Drive told Channel 11 the dog is dangerous and showed signs of danger before the attack even happened.
Only on 11 at 11, what the victim is doing to get justice.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}