Grandmother relives moment she was shot in her home while holding her grandson

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County grandmother is reliving the moment she was shot in her home while holding her grandson.
"I was shot as I had the baby in my arms," said Kristen Whitefield, who is recovering in the hospital. "He was aiming for my son and my grandson was in the middle of us and he shot me."
There was a custody argument between Whitehead's son and the mother of his child, DeJanette Crosby.
That's when police say Elijah Miles, Crosby's new boyfriend, came into the home and fired.
"If he shot a little bit closer up, he would have shot my grandson," Whitefield said. "It grazed across my stomach and entered my groin and shattered ruptured my artery and shattered my right femur. I bled internally and had to have a blood transfusion."
Police are still searching for Crosby and Miles.
Investigators believe they took off in a 2006 PT Cruiser with the license plate KXK6169.
Both suspects are still wanted, considering to be armed and dangerous.
