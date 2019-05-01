  • Portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh to close for brick replacement

    A portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh will close for two months so crews can replace bricks.

    Starting Monday at 9 a.m., the outbound lanes of Grant Street between Seventh and Liberty avenues will be closed until July 3 at 9 p.m.

    There will be posted detours and buses will be rerouted.

    The brick replacement is part of a multi-year investment to repair Grant Street. 

