A portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh will close for two months so crews can replace bricks.
Starting Monday at 9 a.m., the outbound lanes of Grant Street between Seventh and Liberty avenues will be closed until July 3 at 9 p.m.
There will be posted detours and buses will be rerouted.
The brick replacement is part of a multi-year investment to repair Grant Street.
