Grants awarded for road reconstruction projects in Oakland, South Side

PITTSBURGH - Grants have been awarded to the city of Pittsburgh for two road reconstruction projects, one in Oakland and the other in the South Side, officials said.
In Oakland, the reconstruction of Bigelow Boulevard between Fifth and Forbes avenues will include new sidewalks, bike lanes, a safer pedestrian crossing, a new shuttle stop and improvements to parking and ramps for people who are disabled.
In the South Side, reconstruction of 21st Street between Josephine and Carson streets will include green infrastructure and stormwater controls, new curbs, street surfaces and sidewalks, and new lighting and signage.
The city received $500,000 grants for each project from the state Multimodal Transportation Fund.
