4:20 P.M. UPDATE: The car caught fire after having a mechanical issue, reports Channel 11's Erin Clarke.
A Green Tree bank is on fire after a car using its drive-thru burst into flames Saturday afternoon.
We’re learning more about the fire at the #FirstCommonwealthBank in Green Tree. It was started by this car going through the drive-thru banking area. The car caught fire after having a mechanical issue. Two people in the car got out safe - https://t.co/SHufzXCFv4 pic.twitter.com/myaMgnJURf— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 11, 2018
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed the fire at the First Commonwealth Bank in the 300 block of Mansfield Avenue, saying it had raised three alarms.
No injuries have been reported.
Erin Clarke is learning more about how the fire started, and how tough it was to knock down, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
