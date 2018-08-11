  • Green Tree bank catches fire after car bursts into flames in drive-thru

    4:20 P.M. UPDATE: The car caught fire after having a mechanical issue, reports Channel 11's Erin Clarke.

    A Green Tree bank is on fire after a car using its drive-thru burst into flames Saturday afternoon.

    Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed the fire at the First Commonwealth Bank in the 300 block of Mansfield Avenue, saying it had raised three alarms.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Erin Clarke is learning more about how the fire started, and how tough it was to knock down, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

