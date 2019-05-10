GREEN TREE, Pa. - A massive water main break has created a geyser in Green Tree.
Poplar Street is currently closed between Mansfield Avenue and Churchill Road.
We're working to find out what's going on and will bring you the latest information on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
