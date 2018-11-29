  • Greensburg bishop scheduled for procedure after suffering heart attack

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

    Bishop Edward C. Malesic is at home resting after the episode that occurred last weekend, a spokeswoman for the diocese said Thursday. 

    Malesic visited an out-of-town emergency room over Thanksgiving after experiencing chest pains, the spokeswoman said. A doctor determined that the minor myocardial infarction could do damage if not treated. 

    Malesic is scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization Friday, the spokeswoman said, and will rest for a few days after the procedure. The Indiana County listening session on Thursday night will go on as scheduled.

