GREENSBURG, Pa. - The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg is recovering after suffering a heart attack.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic is at home resting after the episode that occurred last weekend, a spokeswoman for the diocese said Thursday.
Malesic visited an out-of-town emergency room over Thanksgiving after experiencing chest pains, the spokeswoman said. A doctor determined that the minor myocardial infarction could do damage if not treated.
Malesic is scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization Friday, the spokeswoman said, and will rest for a few days after the procedure. The Indiana County listening session on Thursday night will go on as scheduled.
