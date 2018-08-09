Greensburg bishop to sit down with Channel 11 regarding priest sex abuse report

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Channel 11 expects to sit down with the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg Thursday morning and ask him directly about the priest sex abuse report.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will ask Bishop Edward Malesic directly about the grand jury report, how the diocese plans to address parishioners’ concerns and what, if any changes, the diocese will make moving forward.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
The grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania is could be released anytime between now and Tuesday.
The report is said to contain the names of as many as 300 clergy members involved in the abuse and potential cover ups.
Stay with Channel 11 News for team coverage of the grand jury report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple charged after starved infant found with eyes, cheeks ‘sunken into her head'
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- 'Dangerous' man accused of attacking ex captured 3 counties away
- RAW VIDEO: Port Authority update on recovery operations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}