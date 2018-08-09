  • Greensburg bishop to sit down with Channel 11 regarding priest sex abuse report

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Channel 11 expects to sit down with the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg Thursday morning and ask him directly about the priest sex abuse report.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will ask Bishop Edward Malesic directly about the grand jury report, how the diocese plans to address parishioners’ concerns and what, if any changes, the diocese will make moving forward.

    The grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania is could be released anytime between now and Tuesday.

    The report is said to contain the names of as many as 300 clergy members involved in the abuse and potential cover ups.

