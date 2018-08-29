  • Greensburg diocese removes former bishop's name from community center

    Updated:

    The Diocese of Greensburg is stripping a former bishop’s name from a Catholic community center.

    The diocese announced the move Wednesday, adding that, “moving forward, nothing in the Diocese will be named after a bishop, priest or deacon.”

    The Bishop William G. Connare Center in Unity Township will now be called the Christ, Our Shepherd Center, a decision made by current Bishop Edward C. Malesic, the diocese said.

    “The name of anyone on our Diocesan list of credible and substantiated abusers will also be removed from any building in the Diocese,” the announcement said.

