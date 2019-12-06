  • Man remains hospitalized after hit by truck, left on side of road

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man remains in the hospital after he was hit by a truck and left along the side of the road, police said.

    Southwest Greensburg police were able identify the truck they believe is involved. Officers said they are actively working on search warrants in order to bring criminal charges against the driver.

