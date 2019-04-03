GREENSBURG, Pa. - It's been more than three decades since there was a hotel in downtown Greensburg, and despite efforts from city leaders there may not be one any time soon.
The Greensburg Community Development Corporation asked hotel developers to submit proposals before March 1, but when none arrived the deadline was extended to April 1.
Now that that deadline has passed, again with no proposals, those in charge are looking at what else can be done.
Watch below to find out why they're having such a tough time:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}