    GREENSBURG, Pa. - At least one person was transported to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Greensburg. 

    It happened at the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue, where police said the woman was armed.

    Two nearby schools, Nicely Elementary and Greensburg-Salem Middle School, are both on lockdown.

    Two bus routes are affected and parents are asked to pick their child up at the school.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko saw one person being taken away in an ambulance and officers going in and out of a house on Grant Street.

    Police said at least one round went into a door of a business complex across Route 819. 

