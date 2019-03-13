GREENSBURG, Pa. - At least one person was transported to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Greensburg.
It happened at the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue, where police said the woman was armed.
LIVE updates, NOW on Channel 11 News.
UPDATE: Police say they encountered an armed woman on her porch after reports of shots fired, police say she was allegedly shooting toward a car on Harvey.. tried using less lethal force first, but she raised the gun again and was shot by police. No word on her condition #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
Two nearby schools, Nicely Elementary and Greensburg-Salem Middle School, are both on lockdown.
#BREAKING —> Active police incident happening right now near the intersection of Grant and Harvey in Greensburg — Just saw one person being taken away in ambulance. Working to find out info from police #WPXI pic.twitter.com/OSfJnl4JVT— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
Two bus routes are affected and parents are asked to pick their child up at the school.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko saw one person being taken away in an ambulance and officers going in and out of a house on Grant Street.
Police said at least one round went into a door of a business complex across Route 819.
This is where one round hit the door across 819 — shattering the glass of a business complex.. police focusing their attention at a house on Grant #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5Mp7J3t1ts— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 13, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}