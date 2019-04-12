Lawyers for Gregory Baucum argued Thursday that there was no evidence showing the witness was threatened or felt intimidated in any way. But a detective testified that the 48-year-old Pittsburgh man admitted sending the witness messages.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED: Father of suspect in New Ken officer's shooting death charged with witness intimidation
The judge eventually sided with prosecutors and sent the charges to Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court.
Baucum is the father of Rahmael Sal Holt, who faces a charge of first-degree murder in the Nov. 17, 2017, shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.
Authorities say Baucum sent multiple intimidating messages to a witness in Holt's case in January.
TRENDING NOW:
- Showers, thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Mom accused of killing toddler says child's ghost told her all would be OK
- Exotic 25-pound cat escapes; leave it alone if you see it, police warn
- VIDEO: Couple makes laxative cookies for striking workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}