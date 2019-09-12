PITTSBURGH - A grieving family went to check on their late mother's home in Garfield, only to find a man inside stealing her things.
The woman who lived inside the home on Broad Street died about a year ago, but her adult children check on the house regularly.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11, the woman's daughter went by the house last week to find the house burglarized.
While the daughter was there, police said Joseph Fisher knocked on the door to see if everything was OK and offer support.
Later that night, the woman called her brother who also went to check on the house, who found Fisher carrying out boxes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to police, Fisher claimed he saw the house for sale, found the door open and believed he could take her belongings.
After being arrested, investigators wrote in the complaint about Fisher: "He gave us permission to enter the house to collect the stolen items that belongs to the victim. Joseph Fisher kept apologizing for stealing the items."
The victim's daughter told Channel 11 that Fisher decorated his house with the stolen items.
Fisher is scheduled to be in court in October.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}