ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. - A man is apologizing after police in Beaver County said he pulled a knife on a woman who was grocery shopping and tried to steal her car.
The attempted carjacking happened in broad daylight in Rochester Borough, Beaver County Sunday.
The woman said she was loading her car up after grocery shopping when the man approached her.
She talked only to Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz about those frightful moments. Hear her story in her own words on 11 News at 6, plus learn how police were able to catch the suspect.
