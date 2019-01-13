Group calls for end to gun violence as police search for teen's killer

PITTSBURGH - People gathered Sunday for an interfaith vigil in Homewood, calling for the end of gun violence.
The vigil comes just days after the shooting death of Jonathan Freeman, 16.
Related Headlines
The Pennsylvania Interfaith Impact Network holds an interfaith vigil in response to the death of 16-year-old Jonathan Freeman. pic.twitter.com/VySryzYikj— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 13, 2019
The message the group is spreading, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
>>RELATED STORY: Family talks about honor student who was shot, killed
The teenager was shot to death Wednesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say
- 3 hospitalized after pickup truck goes off road, hits pole, collides with car head-on
- Former Steeler speaks out about Antonio Brown-Ben Roethlisberger controversy
- VIDEO: Man accuses Greyhound driver of racial profiling
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}