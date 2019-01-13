  • Group calls for end to gun violence as police search for teen's killer

    PITTSBURGH - People gathered Sunday for an interfaith vigil in Homewood, calling for the end of gun violence.

    The vigil comes just days after the shooting death of Jonathan Freeman, 16.

    The teenager was shot to death Wednesday.

