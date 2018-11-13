Group marches outside Pittsburgh diocese building after another priest accused

In the wake of another priest being put on leave amid abuse allegations, a small group of Catholics gathered at the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh building on Tuesday and prayed for the victims and the purification of the church.
The group told Channel 11 they are saddened and angered at the diocese’s handling of the grand jury report and subsequent abuse allegations.
The group prayed the rosary and walked around the diocesan headquarters seven times.
Courtney Brennan has more from the group and its goals for the church on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
