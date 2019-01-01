Group of female science professors make science fun for students in local schools

Fingerprint stations, a blood testing experiment and a blue light forensic crime scene machine just like the one in CSI are just some of the things a group of fourth-graders got to use in their science lab.
"We are the women in science group from Duquesne University," Assistant Professor Regina Harbourne said.
Harbourne has spearheaded the program for three years. She got the grant from the EQT foundation that allows her to take students into schools that are looking to supplement their science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Ringgold Elementary School North jumped on board.
