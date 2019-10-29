0 Group pushing for change to suspension ban in Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH - A group of education advocates is pushing to change the policy on suspensions in Pittsburgh Public Schools, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

Currently, the school district is not allowed to suspend students in pre-K through second grade for nonviolent or minor offenses, according to TribLIVE.

The group One Pennsylvania wants to expand the ban through fifth grade, saying suspensions don’t work and students are missing critical learning time, TribLIVE reported.

Some principals and teachers say part of the problem is not having enough resources for punishments other than suspensions. One Pennsylvania suggests adding tools such as counseling and “cool-down” or sensory rooms, according to TribLIVE.

A rally over the change the group would like to see was held Monday outside the school district’s headquarters in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

According to TribLIVE, a 2013 study conducted on behalf of the ACLU had the Sto-Rox, Woodland Hills, Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh Public, Aliquippa and Penn Hills school districts among the top 10 in the state with the highest suspension rates.

