PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a suspected shooting along Washington Boulevard in Homewood.
When our Channel 11 news crew got to the scene, they saw several police cars and three tow trucks. There are also evidence markers in the snow next to a gun and a baseball bat.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is working to learn more about what happened. She'll have the latest developments on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police investigating a shooting along Washington Blvd in Homewood. Evidence markers in the snow next to a gun and a bat. pic.twitter.com/iLbBUBBJBo— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 2, 2019
Another look at the scene on Washington Blvd. in Homewood. A vehicle w/ heavy front end damage is now being towed away while investigators continuing examining the scene. pic.twitter.com/fOERbrMAF6— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 2, 2019
