Gun dealer faces federal charges for failing to conduct background checks

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A Butler County gun dealer is facing federal charges after authorities say he sold firearms without conducting mandatory background checks.
William Patrick Midberry was recently indicted by a grand jury and Channel 11 obtained a copy of the charges.
Investigators say Midberry, a licensed firearms dealer in Slippery Rock, operates the Slippery Rock Outfitters gun dealership. They allege he “transferred firearms to other persons without contacting the National Instant Criminal Background Check system and without obtaining a unique ID number from the National Instant Criminal Background Check system,” actions required by law.
TRENDING NOW:
- FDA expands recall of heart, blood pressure medication due to cancer risk
- Greensburg Bishop: Some names on list of clergy accused of sex abuse ‘will shock people'
- Late-night cookie company opens second Pittsburgh location
- VIDEO: Suspected Burglar's Escape Attempt Thwarted by Police Chopper
Investigators charged Midberry with two felonies for falsifying purchase reports and selling guns between September and May.
Channel 11 went to the business address listed for Slippery Rock Outfitters, but only found a house. When we attempted to contact the business number, the phone was disconnected.
It’s not immediately clear how many guns were sold, to whom, and whether they need to be turned back in.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}