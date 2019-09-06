PITTSBURGH - Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood was on a full lockdown Friday morning after a gun was found nearby, police said.
School security found the gun across the street from the school’s gym, officials said. Pittsburgh police were then notified.
The lockdown went into effect about 9 a.m.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said detectives took possession of the gun and are investigating.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools released the following statement before the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9:30 a.m.:
“City Police are working in partnership with school police and have placed the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure. All students and staff are safe within the building. Families have been notified via the District’s phone notification system. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, we will let families know.”
During the full lockdown, no one was permitted to enter or exit the facility.
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Possible threat made by elementary school student investigated in South Park
- Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars
- VIDEO: Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}