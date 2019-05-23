PITTSBURGH - An employee at a Pittsburgh high school was arrested after other employees found a weapon in a staff storage area.
According to a news release, the employee of Westinghouse High School does have a concealed carry license, but weapons are not allowed on school property.
Only on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we were there as that employee was taken into custody.
The employee is being charged with having a weapon on school property and endangerment and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
The district released the following statement:
"We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. A communication was sent home to families via the District’s parent notification system about today’s incident. The District will complete a review of staff entry protocols districtwide and work collaboratively with the Board and collective bargaining units regarding to any proposed policy changes."
TRENDING NOW:
- Strong storms, potential for isolated tornado Thursday
- ‘Vomit fraud' on the rise among some ride-share services, including steep fees
- Pennsylvania hosting Fish-For-Free Day this weekend
- VIDEO: Woman's last wish is for her dog to be euthanized, buried with her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}