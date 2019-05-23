  • Employee arrested after gun found inside Pittsburgh high school

    PITTSBURGH - An employee at a Pittsburgh high school was arrested after other employees found a weapon in a staff storage area.

    According to a news release, the employee of Westinghouse High School does have a concealed carry license, but weapons are not allowed on school property.

    The employee is being charged with having a weapon on school property and endangerment and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

    The district released the following statement:

    "We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously.  A communication was sent home to families via the District’s parent notification system about today’s incident.  The District will complete a review of staff entry protocols districtwide and work collaboratively with the Board and collective bargaining units regarding to any proposed policy changes."

