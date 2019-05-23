  • Teacher's aide arrested after gun found inside Pittsburgh high school

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A teacher's aide at a Pittsburgh high school was arrested after a weapon was found in a staff storage area.

    The employee of Westinghouse High School does have a concealed carry license, but weapons are not allowed on school property.

    Only on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we were there as that employee was taken into custody.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories