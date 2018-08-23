Gun-toting man arrested near popular park in Pittsburgh's East End

PITTSBURGH - A popular park in East Liberty see fewer visitors in coming weeks after a dangerous discovery.
Garland Parklet is located near a church, a fire station and a McDonalds, but police say Friday night they arrested a man nearby who illegally possessed a gun.
Police say Juwan Mcintosh was drinking alcohol in a parked SUV when he was arrested.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 this is part of a bigger problem. Tonight at 6, we’re learning how police are combating the issue.
