  • Gun-toting man arrested near popular park in Pittsburgh's East End

    By: Sean O'Donnell

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A popular park in East Liberty see fewer visitors in coming weeks after a dangerous discovery.

    Garland Parklet is located near a church, a fire station and a McDonalds, but police say Friday night they arrested a man nearby who illegally possessed a gun.

    Police say Juwan Mcintosh was drinking alcohol in a parked SUV when he was arrested.

    Neighbors tell Channel 11 this is part of a bigger problem. Tonight at 6, we’re learning how police are combating the issue.

     
     

