  • Gunfire wounds passenger in van

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Gunfire rang out Wednesday night, wounding a passenger in a van traveling in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, police said.

    The victim walked into UPMC Mercy Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and foot, officials said.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators determined the shots were fired shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parkfield Street and Nobles Lane.

    Police said the victim was a passenger in a van that was being driven along Parkfield Street toward Nobles Lane.

    Several parked vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, police said.

    Wednesday night’s shooting was the second of the day in Carrick. The first happened on Brownsville Road, leaving a man grazed by a bullet when the car he was in was shot multiple times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunfire wounds passenger in van

  • Headline Goes Here

    5-year-old boy dies in house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest local man who entered Mass. homeless shelter heavily armed

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'