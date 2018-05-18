  • Guns found within reach of toddler during drug bust

    NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people are facing charges after guns were found within reach of a toddler during a drug bust Friday morning in North Union Township, Fayette County, police said.

    Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant about 6 a.m. at a mobile home on Chaffee Street Extension.

    Inside the home, police found three pistols, crack cocaine and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money, police said.

    Two guns were within reach of the toddler, a girl, police said. Both were found in the living room, one under a coffee table and the other under a couch cushion.

    One of the guns was reported stolen from Texas, investigators said.

    Jermaine Kelly, 23, and Candace Thorp, 22, are facing charges.

