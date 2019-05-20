PITTSBURGH - Monday will be cooler than the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 70s.
A stray shower is possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in, but most areas will stay dry.
Winds will increase through the day. Gusts to 35 mph will be possible.
It will be chilly Monday night, with lows in the low to mid-40s.
Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.
Temperatures will jump to the 70s and 80s as the week wears on. Expect the chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, with storms becoming more likely Thursday.
