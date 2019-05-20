PITTSBURGH - A cold front passing through the area Monday will create gusty winds and a drop off in humidity.
A stray shower is possible as the front crosses the area, but most neighborhoods will be rain-free Monday.
Winds will gust to 35 mph at times, with humidity dropping off during the afternoon, making the air feel lighter and more comfortable.
It will be a chilly stretch as temperatures drop into the 40s Monday night and only recover to the upper 60s Tuesday.
Temperatures head back to the 70s and 80s by the middle of the week.
