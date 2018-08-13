  • Hail, flooding strike western Pa. as strong storms linger

    Updated:

    2:40 P.M. UPDATE: Squaw Run in Fox Chapel has overrun its banks.

    2:25 P.M. UPDATE: High waters have closed roads in the vicinity of Freeport Road and Boyd Avenue in Blawnox.

    A round of heavy storms brought high winds and even hail in some parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

    Channel 11 is monitoring reports of flooding and trees down in places like Blawnox and Verona. A viewer sent in video of hail falling in Ross Township.

