0 Hail, flooding strike western Pa.

5:30 UPDATE: High winds, heavy rain and thunder and lightning hit Washington County late Monday afternoon.

On West Chestnut Street, the water rose very quickly.

Fire officials with North Franklin Township told Channel 11 they responded to flooding 14 times on that road since the beginning of the year.

5 P.M. UPDATE: Monday afternoon's flash flooding on Fairview Road in Fox Chapel sent Campbell Lake over its banks.

Most of the roads that were closed are now reopened.

4:15 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in a Pittsburgh park.

4 P.M. UPDATE: Kennywood Park announced it is closing early, at 4:30 p.m., for inclement weather.

Due to today's inclement weather, Kennywood will be closing at 4:30 p.m. Guests visiting on single-day admission can obtain a rain check to return another day at the exit by providing ticket stubs, vouchers or a receipt. — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) August 13, 2018

3:55 P.M. UPDATE: Flooding swamped Chestnut Street in Washington.

First responders dealing with flooding on Chestnut Street in Washington - and one broken down van. pic.twitter.com/PdQL8AnWuY — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) August 13, 2018

2:40 P.M. UPDATE: Squaw Run in Fox Chapel has overrun its banks.

Heavy rains have turned squaw run into a raging river causing residents to be concerned about another flood #FoxChaple #wpxi @WPXIWeather pic.twitter.com/3hhVGxUZr8 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) August 13, 2018

2:25 P.M. UPDATE: High waters have closed roads in the vicinity of Freeport Road and Boyd Avenue in Blawnox.

Freeport Road and Powers Run Road. Firefighters with southbound lane shut down due to flash flooding. #Wpxi pic.twitter.com/haW9WQYg7h — Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) August 13, 2018

A round of heavy storms brought high winds and even hail in some parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE-ALLEGHENY CO-HEAVY RAIN--Nearly 1" of rain fell in less than :30 minutes near West Deer. Watch for flash flooding. I'm tracking the storms now-I'll have updates through the afternoon and a full report on Channel 11 News at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/0mQLq09OqU — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) August 13, 2018

Channel 11 is monitoring reports of flooding and trees down in places like Blawnox and Verona. A viewer sent in video of hail falling in Ross Township.

