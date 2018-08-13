  • Hail, flooding strike western Pa.

    Updated:

    5:30 UPDATE: High winds, heavy rain and thunder and lightning hit Washington County late Monday afternoon.

    On West Chestnut Street, the water rose very quickly.

    Fire officials with North Franklin Township told Channel 11 they responded to flooding 14 times on that road since the beginning of the year.

    5 P.M. UPDATE: Monday afternoon's flash flooding on Fairview Road in Fox Chapel sent Campbell Lake over its banks.

    Most of the roads that were closed are now reopened.

    4:15 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in a Pittsburgh park.

    4 P.M. UPDATE: Kennywood Park announced it is closing early, at 4:30 p.m., for inclement weather.

    3:55 P.M. UPDATE: Flooding swamped Chestnut Street in Washington.

    2:40 P.M. UPDATE: Squaw Run in Fox Chapel has overrun its banks.

    2:25 P.M. UPDATE: High waters have closed roads in the vicinity of Freeport Road and Boyd Avenue in Blawnox.

    A round of heavy storms brought high winds and even hail in some parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

    Channel 11 is monitoring reports of flooding and trees down in places like Blawnox and Verona. A viewer sent in video of hail falling in Ross Township.

