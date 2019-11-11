  • 12-year-old boy found after being reported missing from Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have found a missing 12-year-old boy.

    Haji Abdi, of Knoxville, was last seen Friday, police said, and was found Monday morning.

    No other information was immediately available.

