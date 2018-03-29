  • Half a billion up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

    Over a half a billion dollars is up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

    The $502 million dollar jackpot is the game's fourth largest, according to a news release from The Pennsylvania Lottery.

    If you win, the Pennsylvania Lottery encourages you do the following:

    • Sign your winning ticket and keep it in a secure place (such as a bank deposit box) until you're ready to visit Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters to file a claim. 
    • Do not feel rushed. In Pennsylvania, winning tickets may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. One past jackpot winner in Pennsylvania waited 100 days to claim.
    • Hire financial and legal counsel to help plan next steps, such as choosing between the annuity prize (an initial payment, plus 29 annual payments) or the one-time, cash prize.
    • If claiming the annuity, be prepared to list your beneficiaries in the event that the scheduled payments exceed your lifetime.
    • When ready to claim the jackpot, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 so that employees can address any remaining questions you might have and be prepared to greet you. 
       

    Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since 2010. 

    Tickets will be sold in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. Friday. Each ticket costs $2. 

    You can watch the drawing Friday night only on Channel 11.

