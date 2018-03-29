Half a billion up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

Over a half a billion dollars is up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.
The $502 million dollar jackpot is the game's fourth largest, according to a news release from The Pennsylvania Lottery.
If you win, the Pennsylvania Lottery encourages you do the following:
- Sign your winning ticket and keep it in a secure place (such as a bank deposit box) until you're ready to visit Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters to file a claim.
- Do not feel rushed. In Pennsylvania, winning tickets may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. One past jackpot winner in Pennsylvania waited 100 days to claim.
- Hire financial and legal counsel to help plan next steps, such as choosing between the annuity prize (an initial payment, plus 29 annual payments) or the one-time, cash prize.
- If claiming the annuity, be prepared to list your beneficiaries in the event that the scheduled payments exceed your lifetime.
- When ready to claim the jackpot, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 so that employees can address any remaining questions you might have and be prepared to greet you.
Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since 2010.
Tickets will be sold in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. Friday. Each ticket costs $2.
You can watch the drawing Friday night only on Channel 11.
