HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Hampton Township woman tells Channel 11 she tracked down her car after it was stolen.
Charlotte Quinn said she noticed the car was missing after about a dozen unlocked cars in her neighborhood had been broken into.
"You can’t just take my things. I’m going to come find you," she said.
Watch the full report above from Gabriella DeLuca to see what else was stolen from Quinn's family.
