  • Townhouses evacuated when fire starts in one

    Updated:

    HAMPTON, Pa. - Several townhouses in Hampton were evacuated for a fire.

    PHOTOS: Townhouses evacuated when fire starts in one

    The fire was on Red Oak Court.

    No injuries were reported. 

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories