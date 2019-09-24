BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Parents in a Beaver County school district are concerned with the cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease they say are plaguing the district.
Last week, the district put out a statement on its web page but parents who have kids still home sick are wondering if there are more confirmed cases.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to a parent who has a child home sick, and she asks the superintendent how they're making sure this stays contained.
