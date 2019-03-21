  • Handgun found inside middle school student's backpack

    BUTLER, Pa. - A handgun was discovered Thursday in a Butler Middle School student's backpack, officials said.

    In a letter being sent home with students, district officials said the gun was discovered during bag check at the school.

    Police said the 13-year-old boy inadvertenly brought the gun to school.  The teen told police he switched his backpack to his father's backpack and didn't know the handgun was inside. 

    Both the weapon and the student were removed from school grounds, and the school day resumed normal operations. 

    Butler police charged the teen with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firarm by a minor and possession of a weapon on school property. 

    District officials said the student be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.   

