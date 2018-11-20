  • Hate crimes in Pittsburgh remain steady despite national rise

    The number of hate crimes recorded in Pittsburgh has stayed steady despite rising nationwide.

    According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, the city had 14 hate crimes in 2017, the most recent data available.

    Pittsburgh Bureau of Police reported the same number of hate crimes in 2015 and 2016 as well.

    Nationwide, the report showed hate crimes are up around 17 percent.

    Aaron Martin is examining how the Tree of Life synagogue shooting could impact hate crimes in the city for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

