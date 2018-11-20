Hate crimes in Pittsburgh remain steady despite national rise

The number of hate crimes recorded in Pittsburgh has stayed steady despite rising nationwide.
According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, the city had 14 hate crimes in 2017, the most recent data available.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police reported the same number of hate crimes in 2015 and 2016 as well.
Nationwide, the report showed hate crimes are up around 17 percent.
Aaron Martin is examining how the Tree of Life synagogue shooting could impact hate crimes in the city for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Memorials outside Tree of Life synagogue being moved for preservation
- What we know about victims killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh
- 'I was just breaking down, I couldn't hold it': Worker inside synagogue recounts shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}