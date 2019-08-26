PITTSBURGH - A hate-filled message was spray-painted on an area home and it's right across the street from a local playground.
"It's disturbing. I mean someone should probably come and wash it off," Acely Miles, a neighbor, said.
Police said someone reported the alarming graffiti over the weekend, and added it was not the first time a hate-filled act of vandalism has occurred in the Perry South neighborhood on Norwood Avenue.
Officials said a car was recently spray-painted with "KKK" earlier this month.
Channel 11 tried speaking with the homeowner where the message was painted. Nobody answered the door.
