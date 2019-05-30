PITTSBURGH - Police have identified two vehicles that may have been involved in the disappearance of a Whitehall woman.
Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, hasn't been seen since April 30 when she didn't show up for work.
Police have asked Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers for help in identifying a pickup truck and SUV believed to be from the McKeesport area.
According to a news release, one is a blue/green Ford F150 Quad cab pick-up truck with the rear passenger side window broken out, a photo of which can be found below. The second vehicle is a red Ford Expedition.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle fitting these descriptions parked, stopped, or driving through any areas where it looked out of place, particularly in the areas of Whitehall, Liberty and Latrobe on April 30 and May 1.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of individuals wanted for featured crimes. Callers may remain anonymous.
