PITTSBURGH - It's a sure sign of spring now that the Audubon Society has confirmed the first egg of 2019 in the Hays bald eagle nest.
The egg was first seen around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, when the female eagle stood up and rolled the egg.
According to the Audubon Society, the male and female eagles will take turns in the nest incubating the eggs. They will also occasionally stand up and roll the egg to keep a constant temperature.
Last year the eagles had a total of three eggs, but only one was viable. That baby eagle left the nest on June 11, 2018.
The Audubon Society says there is typically a 2-4 day span between laying each egg.
A nest cam can be watched 24/7 on the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania's website.
