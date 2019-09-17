PITTSBURGH - "Develop without displacement." That's the objective of the Greater Hazelwood Neighborhood Plan, community leaders told Channel 11.
The plan "focuses on ways to strengthen and improve" the area while taking into account plans for future growth.
There is a community meeting scheduled to talk about the plan on Monday, Sept. 16.
CLICK HERE for more details about the plan.
