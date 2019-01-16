Hazing reports issued for Pa. universities as new law goes into effect

Channel 11 is talking with local college students after new reports were released by colleges and universities about the number of hazing incidents on their campuses.
A new state law inspired by the 2017 death of Penn State pledge Timothy Piazza requires colleges and universities to publicly report any hazing violations.
Piazza died after falling several times inside his fraternity house. His death became a national story about the deadly dangers of hazing.
Courtney Brennan is going through reports recently released by Duquesne, Penn State, Carnegie Mellon and Pitt, and will identify what the most egregious incidents are, and where they took place, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
