HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A hazmat situation has a busy Westmoreland County road shut down.
Route 30 is closed in both directions near the Pittsburgh Street Bridge in Hempfield Township after a chemical spill.
According to firefighters, someone threw paint thinner out the window of their vehicle and it spilled onto the road.
We are working to find out when the road will reopen, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
