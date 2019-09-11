ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than 40 animals were removed from a home in Ross Township Wednesday, authorities said.
The animals, mostly cats and dogs, were taken from a home on Ridgeside Road, according to police.
Crews needed hazmat suits to enter the home because of high ammonia levels, officials said.
We’re working to learn whether anyone is facing charges -- for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
