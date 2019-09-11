  • Hazmat suits needed as crews remove 40+ animals from Ross Twp. home

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than 40 animals were removed from a home in Ross Township Wednesday, authorities said.

    The animals, mostly cats and dogs, were taken from a home on Ridgeside Road, according to police.

    Crews needed hazmat suits to enter the home because of high ammonia levels, officials said.

    We’re working to learn whether anyone is facing charges -- for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories