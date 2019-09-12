  • Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Over 100 dogs were removed from a home in Ross Township Wednesday, authorities said.

    The animals were taken from a home on Ridgeside Road, according to police.

    Crews needed hazmat suits to enter the home because of high ammonia levels, officials said.

